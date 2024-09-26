Expand / Collapse search

Thieves ram SUV into San Francisco cannabis shop during heist

By
Published  September 26, 2024 3:47pm PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves use SUV to break into cannabis shop

A group of thieves broke into a San Francisco cannabis shop, causing $25,000 in damages after they used an SUV to ram into the store.

SAN FRANCISCO - Thieves used an SUV to break into a San Francisco cannabis dispensary early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment an SUV, with a chain attached to its rear, tore open the front iron gate of Cannabis Cultures located at 32nd Avenue and Judah Street in the Sunset District just before dawn.

Featured

Brothers face murder charges in San Leandro marijuana robbery
article

Brothers face murder charges in San Leandro marijuana robbery

Two siblings were charged with murder in a botched marijuana robbery in San Leandro that left a man dead.

The intruders then used the same vehicle to ram through the storefront, giving them access to the shop's goods.

The store's manager said the break-in caused up to $25,000 in repairs.

Despite the setback, the manager said, "We have the store already back open, you can’t keep us down. Cannabis Cultures is here to stay!"

Thieves ram into San Francisco dispensary shop

A group of thieves broke into a San Francisco cannabis shop, causing $25,000 in damages after they used an SUV to ram into the store.