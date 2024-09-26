Thieves ram SUV into San Francisco cannabis shop during heist

Thieves used an SUV to break into a San Francisco cannabis dispensary early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment an SUV, with a chain attached to its rear, tore open the front iron gate of Cannabis Cultures located at 32nd Avenue and Judah Street in the Sunset District just before dawn.

The intruders then used the same vehicle to ram through the storefront, giving them access to the shop's goods.

The store's manager said the break-in caused up to $25,000 in repairs.

Despite the setback, the manager said, "We have the store already back open, you can’t keep us down. Cannabis Cultures is here to stay!"