Christian Dior ransacked during San Francisco burglary

The San Francisco Dior store was struck by thieves on Friday, nearly one year to the day it was ransacked last year.

The latest incident occurred around 2:42 a.m. at the luxury store on Post Street in the city's Union Square district.

San Francisco police said two vehicles were parked in front of the Dior store and one was used to back into the store to gain entry.

Authorities said multiple suspects exited the vehicles and stole high-priced designer items from the store before fleeing.

Patrolling officers saw several vehicles driving recklessly from the scene in different directions. Police tried to stop one of the cars, which was traveling at high speed, but discontinued the chase due to safety concerns.

No arrests have been made, and an exact number of suspects has not been released.

"This kind of brazen crime will not be tolerated in our city," said Police Chief Bill Scott.

This wasn't the first time the store was burglarized. On October 12, 2023, at least 10 suspects hit the store and several of them were captured shortly after.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit Union Square Alliance, Will Reisman, said he was disappointed by the latest incident.

"Much progress has been made to increase the safety and security of the community, but organized retail crime is always unacceptable and must be addressed," said spokesperson Will Reisman. "These crimes reinforce the need to support increased police staffing and other policies that send the message that crime will not be tolerated anywhere in our beautiful city."