San Francisco could get 5 new entertainment zones to support small businesses

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced on Monday the city is creating new entertainment zones in order to boost the local economy and to support small businesses.

Through new legislation that will be introduced and co-sponsored by members of the Board of Supervisors, the city will cut through bureaucratic red-tape to create five entertainment zones.

The mayor's news release said the city seeks to build on the success of previously existing downtown entertainment zones. These zones were introduced during Mayor London Breed's administration.

The new entertainment zones are as follows.

Valencia Street, between 16th and 21st streets

Pier 39

Ellis Street between Stockton and Powell streets

Yerba Buena Lane between Market and Mission streets at Jessie Square

The zones are areas where people are allowed to buy alcohol from local restaurants and bars and take their drinks onto the street during special outdoor events and activities. While there is the entertainment component to the legislation, supervisors who are sponsoring this also say activating these areas also helps keep the streets safe from crime.

"Our city’s recovery depends on neighborhoods, people, and bringing joy and life back to our streets—block by block. That’s what entertainment zones do, and that’s why we are excited to be creating five new ones," said Mayor Lurie. "From Cole Valley to Front Street, we’ve seen what happens when we open up our streets: Foot traffic goes up, local businesses get a boost, and neighbors come out to connect.

Lurie thanked the supervisors for their cooperation. The co-sponsors are District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter, District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder, all of whom will benefit from the new entertainment zones.

The supervisors agreed these zones bring joy and vitality to their respective neighborhoods.

Because of the initial success with entertainment zones in a time when the city has struggled to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and remote-work schedules, the Office of Economic Workforce and Development is working with interested communities in San Francisco that are open to creating these types of zones.

City officials say with today's announcement to create five new zones, the total number of entertainment zones will be 21, pending the full Board of Supervisors' approval.

What's next:

The legislation will be introduced before the full Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The Source Press release from Mayor Lurie's office, previous KTVU reporting.