San Francisco crime fell 25% in 2025; homicides hit lowest level since 1954

The Brief San Francisco reported a 25% overall decline in crime in 2025, including an 18% drop in violent crime and a 27% decrease in property crime, according to police data. The city recorded 28 homicides last year, the lowest total since 1954, which police attributed to targeted enforcement, prevention programs and new technology. While officials highlighted the improvements, residents and business owners expressed mixed views on safety, and police said they are working to address both crime and public perception.



San Francisco recorded a sharp decline in crime last year, with decreases across nearly every category, according to newly released police data.

The San Francisco Police Department highlighted the 2025 figures and said officers hope to maintain the momentum in 2026.

The numbers

What we know:

Police reported 28 homicides in 2025, the lowest number recorded in the city since 1954. Overall, violent crime declined 18% and property crime fell 27% compared with 2024, contributing to a 25% overall drop in crime, according to the department.

Police cite strategy and technology

Dig deeper:

Police Chief Derrick Lew said the decline reflects a layered strategy that includes targeted arrests, crime prevention programs and new technology.

"We have tremendous numbers that we’re really proud of," Lew said. "But these are off numbers that were historically low from last year, so we’re really making good inroads."

Residents mixed on safety perceptions

What they're saying:

Despite the reported decline, some residents said crime remains a concern.

"I have a lot of friends who had their get bipped — things stolen, passports, important stuff," said Harun Kartal. "I would like to say it’s dropped, but personally, I don’t believe it."

Others said they generally feel safe in the city.

"Honestly, I’ve never really felt unsafe in San Francisco," said Alana Mari. "I have a strong community of people here, and tend to see a lot of people who look out for each other."

Mari added that awareness is still important in any large city.

"You always have to be cautious when you’re in a big city," she said.

Businesses see some improvement

Local perspective:

Terry Asten Bennett, co-owner of Cliff’s Variety Store in the city’s Castro District, said she has noticed a modest decrease in property crime.

She said while technology helps, seeing officers on the streets also matters.

"Neighborhood policing and beat patrols are everything," Asten Bennett said. "When we have the police on the street who know our community, know the people in the neighborhood, it makes a huge difference."

Next steps for police

What's next:

Lew said that even as crime trends downward, police must continue addressing public safety concerns.

"Crime stats don’t tell the whole story," he said. "We are always thinking about ways that we can impact the perception of feeling safe."

Police said lower homicide numbers have allowed the department to reallocate resources, including revisiting cold cases, resulting in a 125% homicide clearance rate.