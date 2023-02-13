San Francisco D.A. Brooke Jenkins asks for exception to sanctuary city policy

In an unusual move, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is asking for an exception to the city’s sanctuary city policy. She said two suspects in serious crimes that happened in San Francisco have been found living abroad, and the only way to seek justice is to work with feds to get them back here.

"We won’t let dangerous criminals evade prosecution simply by leaving the United States," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said one man is the suspect in a 2009 murder relating to domestic violence. The other has a warrant out for multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

The city’s sanctuary city laws don’t allow the D.A.’s office to cooperate with ICE or the Department of Homeland Security on deportation matters, but the Feds won’t agree to extradite these suspects unless the city notifies them if they are released from custody. "The federal government wants to be able to deport them should they not go into custody to face these crimes," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said she supports sanctuary city policies, but calls this a unique circumstance.

"What we can’t allow in San Francisco are for people to commit heinous crimes like murder or child rape and then just be able to flee our jurisdiction and avoid prosecution," said Jenkins.

"There is no question the federal government should extradite these individuals," said Aaron Peskin, the president of the Board of Supervisors.

Peskin accused the Feds of playing politics, and wants the suspects apprehended before they have time to flee again. "Rather than waiting for laws to be tinkered with, which takes time even in the fastest of circumstances, the Feds should discharge their duty and apprehend these individuals and extradite them here to San Francisco," said Peskin.