San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins cleans house, hires all-female executive team

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Friday fired several staffers brought in under former District Attorney Chesa Boudin and started installing an all-female executive team.

The move by Jenkins is not uncommon when a new district attorney or elected official takes office.

"I promised the public that I would restore accountability and consequences to the criminal justice system while advancing smart reforms responsibly," Jenkins said in a press release. "I have full faith and confidence that these women will promote and protect public safety while delivering justice in all of its various forms."

Jenkins' top staffers are all women, three of whom are women of color.

Jenkins' picks include Ana Gonzalez, Nancy Tung, Tiffany Sutton, and Kulvidar "Rani" Singh Mann, who have decades of prosecutorial experience in San Francisco.

Rachel Marshall, Boudin's communication director and policy advisor, was one of the first Jenkins let go from the district attorney's office.

"I joined @chesaboudin's leadership team to fight for criminal justice reform; that battle has never been more urgent. My passion for the mission to reform our legal system is stronger than ever. Our work continues and the fight goes on," Marshall shared on Twitter after her firing.

Tal Klement, chief of the office's criminal division, was also terminated,

" I am one of many in the office let go who have dedicated their careers to doing justice. I am proud of all that I accomplished and vow to never stop fighting for real criminal justice reform," he said on Twitter.

The overhaul comes one week after Jenkins was sworn into office as interim district attorney after Boudin was ousted from his post in a historic recall.

Jenkins, a former prosecutor for Boudin's office who quit and became the face of the recall campaign, has vowed to take a tougher approach on crime and, focusing on repeat offenders.