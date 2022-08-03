San Francisco DA launches tougher policies to hold drug dealers accountable

article

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Wednesday announced tougher new policies, which she said will hold drug dealers accountable by not allowing anyone arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to the city's drug court.

The new policy will also consider adding charging enhancements for drug dealing within 1,000 feet of a school and prosecutors will now potentially seek pre-trial detention of fentanyl dealers in extreme cases.

Taking a swing at recalled DA Chesa Boudin, Jenkins said the previous administration’s policy had no weight limit threshold, was not adhering to community court justice guidelines, and allowed drug dealers, arrested with as much as 500 grams of fentanyl, to be referred to the drug court.



Jenkins also announced that she has revoked over 30 open plea offers under Boudin, including an "egregious case" involving one defendant who had six open cases – all for dealing fentanyl in the Tenderloin.

Without naming the person, Jenkins said he was arrested with more than 100 grams of the deadly drug and was referred to drug court more than five times despite failing to complete any of the mandated requirements. Jenkins said he also violated the terms of a stay away order from the Tenderloin area when he was arrested on each subsequent new case. She noted that this particular person was offered a single misdemeanor plea to settle all six cases.

She said she is now charging this person with a felony and will add jail time as part of any offer.

A San Francisco police officer talks to someone in the Tenderloin.





"Since 2020, nearly 1,5000 people have died of drug overdose in part because dealers have been allowed to operate with impunity," Jenkins said. "The lethality of fentanyl presents a different challenge, and we must immediately change course, so we can save lives and hold people accountable for the havoc they are wreaking in our communities like the Tenderloin and South of Market. Going forward, defendants holding lethal doses of fentanyl will face felony charges."

The San Francisco Public Defender's Office did not immediately respond for comment on Jenkins' new approach to drug charges.



According to San Francisco Superior Court data first reported by the San Francisco Standard, the previous administration did not obtain any convictions for dealing fentanyl in all of 2021. As a point of comparison, District Attorney George Gascon oversaw at least 90 drug-dealing convictions by the District Attorney’s Office in 2018, Jenkins said.



Jenkins' review of drug cases as of July, showed there are approximately 156 open drug sales cases; 57% of which, or 88 in all, involve the sale of fentanyl.

Twenty six defendants referred to a collaborative court have two open cases; nine have three open cases; four have four open cases; and one has five open cases, her review found.



There are 37 cases involving over 50 grams of fentanyl including 20 with over 100 grams.

Jenkins noted that in some of those cases, people were arrested for having up to 308 grams of fentanyl. They were charged with misdemeanors and all sent to drug court.

Jenkins said that San Francisco’s Adult Drug Court was established in 1995 as part of a citywide effort to reduce the impact of drug and alcohol use on the criminal justice system and was primarily intended for drug users rather than drug dealers.

Drugs and discarded needles in San Francisco.