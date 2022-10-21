San Francisco DA walks out of debate after protesters disrupt event

Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate Thursday night after protesters disrupted the forum.

The debate was held at San Francisco State University were Jenkins faced off against Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki, all candidates vying to be elected the city's next district attorney.

Protesters interrupted the event, shouting and walking onto the stage.

Protesters were carrying signs with the names of two men shot and killed by San Francisco cops.

Jenkins left a few minutes after the protesters arrived.

Hamasaki and Veronese stayed.