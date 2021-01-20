San Francisco Department of Public Health's goal is to vaccinate all residents by June 2021

article

San Francisco Department of Public Health says their goal is to vaccinate every resident for the novel coronavirus by June 30, 2021. The news came Wednesday during a special hearing called by a city supervisor.

At the COVID-19 vaccine rollout hearing, District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney announced an emergency ordinance requiring the city to develop a mass vaccination plan, data reporting, and communications strategy.

The city's goal to vaccinate 900,000 people in San Francisco in a six-month timeline, would be achieved through mass vaccination sites and healthcare providers.

"We finally got some clear commitments today that I and others have been pushing to make happen for weeks,'' Haney said. "They also made it clear that they will finally create a centralized system for vaccine appointments and presented a timeline for the vaccine mass distribution sites. This is very positive and hopeful, and it is critical that we continue to ensure transparency, accountability and accessibility,"

The first of three mass vaccination sites is scheduled to open Friday, January 22. It will be at City College SF in partnership with UCSF, Dignity Health and One Medical.

Last week, city officials also announced mass vaccination site plans for Moscone Center and San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market in the Bayview. Opening dates for those sites have not been made available.

Supervisor Haney said on Twitter, more information on who the City College site will serve and how to sign up is forthcoming.

Haney clarified the centralized site for people to make appointments at one of the mass vaccination sites, run by the public health department is available regardless of their health insurance status.

He also acknowledged how slow and frustrating the vaccine rollout has been.

"Of course, priority groups, like the elderly and essential workers should and must get their doses much sooner," Haney said on social media. He added that in order to meet their goal, the vaccinations need to come at a pace of 10,000 to 20,000 a day.

But Mayor London Breed shared information from SF DPH that the doses of the vaccine they had received would run out by Thursday.

In a move toward increased transparency, San Francisco's health officer on Tuesday issued an order that requires large health care providers in San Francisco to submit a written vaccination plan. The plan needs to include the process and timeline in addition to reporting vaccination distribution data back to the SF Department of Public Health.

Wednesday's hearing was held by the Board of Supervisors Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee. Supervisors Shamann Walton, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, Gordon Mar, and Ahsha Safai co-sponsored the hearing.

The emergency ordinance will be introduced at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors board meeting next Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.