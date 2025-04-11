San Francisco supervisor targets dirt bike street takeovers

Dozens of dirt bikes racing and stunting through the streets of San Francisco are a regular occurrence.

Dirt bike legislation

Local perspective:

Supervisor Danny Sauter is working on crafting new legislation aimed at dirt bike riders. Sauter said there is already legislation cracking down on sideshows, and now that needs to evolve to include these impromptu motorcycle stunt shows.

Similar to sideshows

Dig deeper:

Illegal and dangerous motorcycle shows roll through the streets of San Francisco weekly, and residents have noticed.

"Part of it is creative, but the other part is really disruptive because you feel unsafe," said Felix Caraballo. "They don't stop at the stop signs, they don't stop at the streetlights. "It's a coordinated effort pretty much to not follow the street's rules and laws."

The shows often include a dozen or more motorcycles, ATVs, and other motorized vehicles taking over the streets in the city.

"It is something that has been flagged to me every single week because it's happening on a weekly basis now," said Sauter.

The supervisor said trying to arrest the participants at the moment can escalate an already dangerous situation.

"Legislatively we're looking at penalties for organizing these events," said Sauter. "A lot of these have become spectator sports where they're being organized and promoted on social media."

The San Francisco Police Department said they are monitoring the shows and said following three incidents in March and April, officers have cited five suspects and impounded vehicles. The department said it is using the latest technology from the real-time investigation center to track down offenders.

Supervisor Sauter said he is working closely with the police to craft his legislation to modify anti-sideshow laws already on the books.

"But, we've seen that behavior change, we've seen it really go to these stunt bikes and dirt bikes and now the legislation needs to change to be adaptive and responsive as well," the supervisor said.

Those who've witnessed the impromptu shows welcome any crackdown.

"I think anything that will keep this city safe is a positive," said Caraballo.

Police have stressed that these illegal processions and shows are dangerous to participants and the broader public.

The supervisor hopes to have his legislation ready within a month or two and expects a lot of support from his fellow supervisors.