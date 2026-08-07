San Francisco expands access to paid leave for working parents

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The Brief A newly signed law lowers the bar for access to paid parental leave. Employees only have to work for an employer for 90 days to receive benefits. The previous minimum was 180 days. The new law applies to companies with 20 or more employees.



San Francisco lawmakers this week lowered the barrier for parents to be eligible for paid leave.

A new law authored by District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter makes employees eligible for paid parental leave after working for an employer for only 90 days. Employees previously only qualified after 180 days.

"No new parent should be forced to choose between their family and their career, and the evidence is clear: paid family leave means lower rates of depression and poverty for new parents, higher household incomes, and a stronger return-to-work rate for our economy," Sauter said in a press release. "This legislation — passed unanimously by the board of supervisors — means that more San Francisco families can access these benefits when they need them most. As a new dad myself, I know raising a young child in this city is joyful but challenging, and I’ll continue to work for a San Francisco where young families can thrive."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie signed the law on Friday.

Why you should care:

The legislation will allow more parents to receive supplemental compensation from their employers while taking California Paid Family Leave. The city’s Paid Parental Leave ordinance applies to covered, private-sector employers with 20 or more employees. Eligible workers receive their full wages for up to eight weeks by requiring employers to cover the difference between state benefits and an employee’s regular pay.

"Supporting working families is also an investment in San Francisco’s economy," Anne Taupier, director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development said in a press release. "This change makes paid parental leave more accessible for working parents while helping employers compete for and retain talent. It’s another step toward making San Francisco a place where people can build a career, raise a family, and stay for the long term."