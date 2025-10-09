Family found dead in San Francisco home: What we know

The Brief Police are investigating the deaths of a family of four found inside their Westwood Highlands home in San Francisco as suspicious. Sources tell KTVU it appears to be a possible murder-suicide. Officers responded to a welfare check Wednesday afternoon and discovered the bodies; the medical examiner has not released the victims’ names or causes of death. Neighbors described the family as quiet and known for elaborate holiday decorations. They said the tragedy has shaken the normally peaceful neighborhood.



Investigators are still working to determine what led to the deaths of a family of four found inside their home in San Francisco’s upscale Westwood Highlands neighborhood.

Possible murder-suicide

Two sources told KTVU the family may have died in a possible murder-suicide. However, San Francisco police said they are treating the case as a set of suspicious deaths and believe there appears to be a criminal element involved.

The department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation, but police have not officially classified the case as a homicide.

Quiet neighborhood in shock

The home on the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard was quiet Thursday, a day after it became the center of an intense police investigation.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting its own investigation into the cause and manner of death. The office has not yet released the names or ages of the victims.

Neighbors said they are struggling to make sense of what happened.

"It was a normal family — two parents, two kids, a dog," said neighbor Benoit, who declined to give his last name. "It’s terrible, especially when you hear that there are young kids."

Around 1:30 p.m. On Wednesday, police received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at the home, and the situation soon escalated into a suspicious death investigation.

"At this point, the evidence is pointing towards a criminal case," said San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca. "This appears to be a criminal action."

Neighbors recall quiet, festive family

Neighbors said the family moved into the home about a year ago and were known for their elaborate holiday light displays.

"Yes, very well decorated all the time. It seemed like they were pretty affluent," said Douglas, who lives nearby.

Belina, who lived next door, added, "We didn’t hear anything or notice something unusual. They were a quiet family."

Jatin Kathuria, who lives across the street, said he had seen the family more often when he first moved in.

"When we moved in last year, we used to see more of them," Kathuria said. "Since the last few months, we haven’t seen much."

Police officials said such an incident is almost unthinkable in the quiet neighborhood.

"This neighborhood rarely sees any type of activity close to this," Rueca said.

Even first responders, accustomed to emergencies, said the scene was difficult to process.

"Anytime you have more than one person deceased, it’s very challenging," said Samuel Menchaca of the San Francisco Fire Department.

By Friday, neighbors and passersby stopped by the home to leave flowers and pause for a few moments, honoring the family and marking the community’s loss.