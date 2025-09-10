San Francisco family reunited with missing dog after a year

article

A San Francisco family was on Wednesday reunited with their chihuahua Peach, after the dog had been missing for more than a year.

San Rafael Police officers found the six-year-old dog during an animal abuse investigation. Officers removed the dog from the home and placed her in protective custody with Marin Humane, an area animal shelter. The person being investigated was arrested and booked for felony animal abuse.

The staff at Marin Humane scanned Peach for an identification tag and determined she had been reported missing. Staff contacted her family, who confirmed Peach had been missing since June 2024.

"SRPD and Marin Humane were proud to partner together to ensure the safety of Peach and get her returned to her rightful family," Marin Humane wrote in a post on Instagram. "This is a great reminder to ensure your pet is licensed and microchipped in case it is ever lost or runs away."

Microchipped dogs are, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, returned to their owners at a rate of 52.2%, compared to 21.9% for those without. Microchipped cats are reunited with their owners at a rate of 38.5%, compared with only 1.8% for cats who are not chipped.

The process to get a pet microchipped is quick and can be done during a regular veterinary visit. The process can be completed without anesthesia, and can be accomplished in a matter of seconds. The cost to microchip a pet can range between $25 and $50.