San Francisco firefighters head to Maui to help exhausted crews

A team of firefighters from San Francisco is headed to Hawaii to help with wildfire recovery efforts.

The crew took off from Oakland's airport Tuesday morning before boarding a plan to Maui. In total, there are nine active firefighters, one retired firefighter, and an EMT.

They plan to be in Hawaii for a week to help out in any way they can.

"We're going over to Maui to lend them a hand," said retired firefighter Paul Chin. "We've got rescue equipment and able bodies to help with whatever they need over there. They've been working this unfortunate fire for a while and I'm sure they are exhausted."



The wildfires have stopped advancing on Maui, but are still not fully contained.

