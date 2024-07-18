San Francisco firefighter's union hosts mayoral debate

The five mayoral candidates for San Francisco will hold another debate on Thursday morning.

The debate, hosted by San Francisco firefighters, at the San Francisco Firefighters Union is scheduled to start at 9:30.

All five major San Francisco mayoral candidates are said to be participating, including incumbent Mayor London Breed, former interim mayor Mark Farrell, supervisors Aaron Peskin and Asha Safai, and philanthropist Daniel Lurie.

This debate comes several months ahead of the November election. As candidates for the office ramp up their criticisms and outline some of their plans, they will be making their final pitch to voters.

There are about 1,500 members of the San Francisco Fire Department's Union, and even though some of them may not live in San Francisco or even be San Francisco voters, any political candidate running for office wants the union's endorsement.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin was quoted in an article by Mission Local that he "covets the firefighters union endorsement".

Many of the candidates for mayor have been unexpectedly dropping into firehouses, hoping to meet and speak with firefighters in person across the city.

