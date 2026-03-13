San Francisco first responders prepare for a busy weekend of parades and fan fests

It's going to be a busy weekend in San Francisco, and beautiful weather is sure to draw big crowds. The warm weather is here, and there is plenty to do in the city to enjoy the festivities.

Everyone can feel Irish on Saturday as the 175th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and makes its way through the streets of the city.

Giants Fan Fest

And while baseball fans will have to wait a week and a half for opening day, the Giants are showing their fans a little love with Fan Fest and ballpark tours set to get underway at noon on Saturday.

Fans can get their free tickets online and the Giants say those fans will get to see the Giants on the big screen.

"The weather is supposed to be beautiful and nothing goes better with baseball than sunshine and while the current team will not be there because they're obviously in Scottsdale, they will be there remotely via a very big screen, which is our scoreboard," said Casey Baksa from the Giants.

Focused on safety

San Francisco police say they're also ready to make sure those events are safe for everyone.

SFPD said it's been working with local, state and federal officials to monitor for threats, and will have a presence at all this weekend's events. Both uniformed and plain-clothes officers will be making sure everyone has a fun and safe time.

"San Francisco is such a big, beautiful city and so events like this weekend, with everything that's going on, it's nothing new to us, and so that's why we just hope that you come enjoy the city, said Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya. "Enjoy all that we have to offer, and a rest assured that we will be out there and as usual, we always tell people if you see something, say something."

The San Francisco Fire Department said it will have personnel deployed throughout the city, able to respond quickly if needed.

"On the tail end of the Super Bowl we have FIFA coming up," said Mariano Elias from SFFD. "We've had large events in a few weeks, things like that, so we are already pretty prepared normally with all the planning. The planning starts early on and ahead of time."

In addition to the parade and Giants Fan Fest there are also pub crawls, tours and other events planned for the weekend, and you can bet that space will be at a premium at some of the city's outdoor destinations like Dolores Park.

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