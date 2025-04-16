San Francisco Flower Market reopens at new location

After a months-long closure and relocation, San Francisco has a brand-new flower market.

A grand-opening celebration was held on Wednesday for the revitalized San Francisco Flower Market on 16th Street in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

They didn't move that far. The previous location was at 6th and Brannan streets where they operated for 58 years until last December.

The old location will be used for a new office development.

The revitalized 100,000-square-foot market houses more than 20 vendors, including wholesalers, florists, and designers.

"We have work to do now on our end at City Hall," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, who was at the grand opening. "I look forward to working with Supervisor [Shamaan] Walton and the other 10 supervisors to make sure that we crate conditions that these 22 vendors, and maybe more, can thrive."

The flower market's history dates back more than a century in San Francisco when Bay Area farmers would bring their products to Lotta's Fountain at Market and Kearney streets.

The market moved to their 6th Street location in 1956.