San Francisco has a new trash can design.

After a long expensive search, San Francisco finally has a new trash can design.

The city's public works department has announced it chose the "Slim Silhouette" can design.

The city tested several designs to replace the current cans, one of which cost nearly $21,000.

The department claims the final cost for this new design will be between $2,000 and $3,000 after being mass-produced.

San Francisco has set a goal of putting 3,000 new trash cans on the streets by this spring.

