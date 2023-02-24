San Francisco hits new record low, drops to 39 degrees

San Francisco hit a new record low Friday morning, according to meteorologist Steve Paulson.

Recorded at 6 a.m., the city by the Bay dropped to 39 degrees. The previous record was 40 degrees in 1891.

KTVU's Jana Katsuyama caught video of the Bay Bridge coated with ice early Friday. She said she saw two cars spin out of control around 2 a.m. after a sudden downpour of sleet and hail.

The entire Bay Area has dealt with chilly temperatures over the past week as severe weather hit the area.

Rain, thunderstorms and rare low-elevation snow arrived mid-week and continued into Friday, officials said.

Another storm is generating and will arrive early next week, according to the forecast.

Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County closes due to extreme snow and fallen trees