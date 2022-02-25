San Francisco home fire kills 1
SAN FRANCISCO - One adult died from injuries sustained in a San Francisco fire on Friday morning, authorities said.
Two other adults and a child were rescued from the burning home on Buchanan Street in the Western Addition neighborhood, according to the city's fire department.
The person who succumbed had been in critical condition when firefighters removed everyone from the residence.
Two adjoining neighboring units were damaged by smoke.
The apartments are part of a supportive living facility.