The Brief Father of missing woman says her purse was found a few miles away from Panther State Beach, where she was swept into the sea. The father said the sheriff's office notified him that an unidentified hiker found the purse washed ashore. A photo of the items found included a California driver's license, keys, cash, credit cards and sunglasses.



A purse belonging to a woman who disappeared at a beach famed for its "Hole in the Wall" natural rock arch has been found a few miles away in Santa Cruz County, her father said.

Purse found on beach

The purse was discovered at 4 Mile Beach near Davenport, which is about 3 miles south of Panther State Beach, Kwang Park said on social media Thursday.

His daughter, 24-year-old Se Nah Park, was swept out to sea Nov. 8 at Panther Beach, next to Hole-in-the-Wall Beach, about 9 miles north of Santa Cruz on state Highway 1.

Park said he was notified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office that a hiker found the purse washed ashore, not touching the surf or waves, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hiker, who wasn't identified, said the zipper was inoperable, so they forced it open with a multitool, according to Park.

"It was wrapped in seaweed," Park said.

A photo with his posting showed items including what appeared to be a California driver's license, keys, cash, credit cards and sunglasses.

The San Bruno woman was last seen at 9:30 p.m. wearing a white T-shirt and denim skirt.

Dangerous tide

Cal Fire's CZU Unit, which covers Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties and helped search for her, said Park was with three other people who went through the keyhole rock formation at the beach but became trapped when the tide rose.

The other three were able to get back to shore but the woman was swept away, according to Cal Fire.

Passing through the rock formation is the only way off Hole-in-the-Wall Beach, according to the beach directory website CaliforniaBeaches.com.

U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat crews responded to search an area that spanned 95 square miles but did not find Park. They were assisted by agencies including California State Parks, the Santa Cruz Fire Department and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The search was suspended Nov. 10.

The Source The information from this story comes from Bay City News wire service.



