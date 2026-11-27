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The Brief A 15-year-old bison was discovered dead in Golden Gate Park on Friday. A necropsy is pending. SF Zoo & Garden officials, who care for the animals in the park, discovered ‘Bambi’, who had been with the herd since 2011. Zoo officials said as recently as yesterday, Bambi showed no signs of illness.



A 15-year-old female bison was found dead in Golden Gate Park's Bison Paddock on Friday, by San Francisco Zoo officials.

Bison previously showed no signs of illness

The bison, named 'Bambi' has lived among the herd since 2011. San Francisco Zoo & Gardens posted on social media this afternoon that zoo officials discovered the dead bison this morning and that the cause of death is unknown. A necropsy is pending and will be performed later today.

Zoo officials said Bambi weighed about 1,300 pounds and that she was among 10 female bison that live in the park. Zoo officials said they give the bison daily care and feedings. However, yesterday, zoo officials said she showed no signs of illness.

"American bison typically live between 12 and 20 years in the wild and under human care, can live up to 25 years.

Zoo officials said they will give an update when they learn more about the nature of the animal's death.

Dig deeper:

We reported on the 2019 death of another bison in the paddock, Brunhilda, who was only 8-years old, but had suffered severe kidney disease.

Bison in Golden Gate Park date back to 1890. The Bison Paddock was relocated to its current location near Spreckels Lake in 1899.

Some of the bison in the park are descendents of the bison given as a gift in 1984 to then Mayor Dianne Feinsten by her husband.