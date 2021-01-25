San Francisco hopes to vaccinate 10,000 people a day

Questions on how San Francisco will expand its COVID-9 vaccination process may be answered on Monday afternoon, when the mayor and the public health director are poised to give an update.

This weekend, The City saw its first mass vaccination site at City College. Appointments were necessary and booked almost immediately. City leaders say they want to have everyone in San Francisco vaccinated by the summer. But the challenge right now is that the demand is much higher than the supply.

"We feel very confident in our ability to flow vaccine as soon as we get it, so we anxiously await additional vaccine so that we can get the vaccine into arms and get everything back to normal eventually," said Mary Ellen Carroll, the executive director for the city's Department of Emergency Management.

Mayor London Breed and Dr. Grant Colfax will address the public virtually at 1:15 p.m.



Additionally, the mayor is planning a small roundtable on Tuesday to further answer questions about her vaccination plan. She said the city is ready to vaccinate 10,000 people a day.

Along with City College, San Francisco is planning two other additional vaccination sites; one in Bayview and the other at the Moscone Center. Both are expected to be walk-in sites, but neither has an opening date just yet.

