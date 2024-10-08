San Francisco house fire kills dog, displaces 5

article

A one-alarm house fire in San Francisco on Tuesday morning killed a dog and displaced five people, firefighters said.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Revere Street.

Firefighters said the fire appears to have started in the garage.

Lt. Mariano Elias told KTVU that some neighbors called 911 to report the fire and others ran down to the firehouse to alert crews.

While one dog was killed in the fire, Elias said a second dog was taken to Sage animal hospital nearby.