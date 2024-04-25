San Francisco jail attacks lead to charges against 8 inmates

Prosecutors have charged eight people incarcerated at San Francisco County jails in alleged attacks on sheriff's deputies.

Officials said nine deputies were attacked in unrelated incidents over several weeks.

The incarcerated persons who are facing charges were identified as Cameron Davis, 30; ​​Deandre Joubert, 26; Javares Singleton, 19; Jeffrey Walker, 60; Keshon Wilson, 23; Maia Tillman, 23; Paris Powell, 23; and William Powell, 52, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Their charges range from battery on a peace officer to assault on a peace officer with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed that those defendants were charged in relation to the attacks that started on March 29 at San Francisco County jails 2 and 3.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said in some of the attacks, deputies were punched and kicked in the head and spit at. Deputies also suffered dislocated shoulders and bloody eye sockets, officials said.

Miyamoto attributed the attacks to overcrowding and a shortage of deputies.

"We are actively investigating these incidents to ascertain their root causes and any potential correlation," the San Francisco County Sheriff's Office said in an earlier statement. "It is imperative that we identify and address the factors contributing to these assaults to prevent future occurrences."

Walker, one of the incarcerated men now charged in the deputy attack, previously told KTVU that conditions aren't safe for people like him or the staff.

"Things are so out of control at the jail that inmates are starting to get unruly because of the conditions going on at the jail," he said. "Deputies are working overtime, shorthanded, 16-hour shifts and I see deputies sleeping at their job post positions. Inmates are fighting against one another, the deputy having to go in and break up something."

He said the violence goes both ways.

He said, "Incidences where the deputies are assaulting inmates… and there are incidences where deputies have gotten attacked by a prisoner as well, so it goes both ways."

Walker said he is suing the department for excessive force.