San Francisco jails under lockdown amid attacks on deputies, calls made for national guard request

San Francisco County Jails 2 and 3 have been placed on lockdown for the weekend due to reports of physical assaults against deputies and jail staff by the inmates.

Sheriff officials report that since March 29, at least seven staff members have been injured by some inmates, including two who have serious injuries.

The San Francisco Deputies Sheriff's Association (SFDSA) has called on Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, Mayor London Breed, and Board of Supervisor President Aaron Peskin to deploy the state's National Guard for the prisons amid staff shortages.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

In a demand letter, the association's president Ken Lomba demands the city leaders request the deployment of the California National Guard to assist with staffing levels.

"I am writing to urgently address the escalating violence within the San Francisco Jails, a situation that demands immediate action," the letter read.

SFDSA acknowledged the recent assaults, referring to them as "prisoner fights" becoming more evident amid staffing shortages in San Francisco's jails.

The association said the shortage in staffing results in "delayed or inadequate response to violent altercations" between the inmates. They call the shortage a crisis that "has been worsening since 2020."

San Francisco County Jail #3 in San Bruno

In the letter, the SFDSA claimed 2023 saw at least 240 reported incidents of prisoner fights, a 58% increase from 2022, and that the reported attacks on inmates against other inmates rose 79% over the same period.

"These figures underscore the urgency of our situation and the critical need for intervention," the letter continued.

"This trend not only jeopardizes the safety of inmates but also poses significant challenges for the deputies tasked with maintaining order and security," the SFDSA said in a separate statement.

Due to the lockdowns, visitations, programs, and services are canceled. Officials say normal operations should resume next week.

"We are actively investigating these incidents to ascertain their root causes and any potential correlation," the San Francisco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "It is imperative that we identify and address the factors contributing to these assaults to prevent future occurrences."

"It is imperative that city officials prioritize the safety and security of correctional facilities…failure to do so not only jeopardizes the well-being of those incarcerated but also undermines the safety and effectiveness of the entire correctional system," said SFDSA.