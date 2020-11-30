San Francisco launches 32nd annual Winter Shelter Program for the homeless

article

The Interfaith Winter Shelter Program opened for its 32nd year in San Francisco on Monday, increasing its capacity to help 67 individuals from the city’s unhoused population.

Mayor London Breed, along with San Francisco Interfaith Council, Episcopal Community Services and the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH) announced St. Mary’s Cathedral, located at 1111 Gough Street, will provide temporary shelter for the homeless through January 31.

“The winter season can be particularly difficult for people experiencing homelessness and it is our responsibility as a city to make sure that everyone has a safe place to sleep at night. We are grateful to our local faith organizations for opening their doors and making this program possible,” Mayor Breed said.

While the program is slated to run through the end of January, city officials said it is contingent upon the landscape of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. HSH and the Winter Shelter Program said they would continue to explore options to provide shelter for the homeless during the winter months.

The program provides its guests with two hot meals a day and a takeaway lunch. Mobile showers will also be available. They are not accepting walk-ins and guests will be admitted on a referral basis through the city’s COVID-19 Command Center.

Advertisement

“We are grateful to the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption for generously offering their site as an extended stay location. This location and the ongoing leadership of the City and ECS means that the Interfaith Winter Shelter may continue to operate at this critical time,” said Michael Pappas, executive director of the San Francisco Interfaith Council.

City officials said the congregate shelter will adhere to COVID public health guidelines through physical distancing of at least 6 feet, face coverings, enhanced cleaning processes, handwashing and sanitation stations and an enhanced MERV 13 air filter for maximized ventilation.

