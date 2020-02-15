San Francisco launches much-needed litter cleanup initiative

article

San Francisco Public Works on Thursday launched a new initiative to deep-clean busy neighborhood corridors throughout the city.

Dubbed SidewalkSpotlightSF, the initiative will focus on litter removal, steam cleaning, graffiti abatement, trash pickup and public education.

The initiative is part of the department's efforts to address quality of life issues and is relying on data, community partnerships and field staff to target cleaning locations.

There will be extensive sidewalk cleanups through June, which will be followed by a comprehensive education campaign.

The department will also prioritize rapid response to dog and human waste, sidewalk dumping, trash pickup, graffiti removal and tree basin cleaning.

