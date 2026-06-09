San Francisco leaders say they're making progress with homeless population

The Brief City Hall reports record lows in both tent encampments and large vehicles parked on city streets. The city also noted an increase in individuals seeking assistance to curb addictions. The mayor's office also referred to its most recent Point-in-Time count, which indicates that unsheltered homelessness has hit a 15-year low.



San Francisco leaders say they are making significant progress in addressing the city's homeless problem, pointing to new data released Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

Mayor Daniel Lurie's administration is touting its latest statistics, with City Hall reporting record lows in both tent encampments and large vehicles parked on city streets. The city also noted an increase in individuals seeking assistance to curb addictions.

Officials credit much of this success to the newly created RESET Center, which stands for Rapid Enforcement, Support, Evaluation, and Triage. The facility is designed to serve as an alternative to jail or the emergency room when law enforcement officers encounter individuals using drugs on the streets.

According to the mayor's office, the center received more than 500 admissions during its first month of operation. Out of that number, approximately one-third of the individuals accepted a referral to longer-term care, beginning the process of getting off the streets.

The center has also allowed San Francisco police officers to return to their beats faster. Officers now spend only 20 minutes admitting someone to the facility, compared to the hours previously required to book an individual into jail.

In addition to tent reductions, the number of large vehicles being lived in on city streets is on the decline, dropping about 31 percent since February.

The backstory:

The mayor's office also referred to its most recent Point-in-Time count, which indicates that unsheltered homelessness has hit a 15-year low. The data shows an 85 percent decrease in the number of people living in tents, resulting in 1,000 fewer people living on the street compared to two years ago.