San Francisco leaders stand up against antisemitic attacks: 'Zero tolerance' for hate

San Francisco leaders gathered on the steps of City Hall on Friday to denounce a recent string of antisemitic attacks. Joining them were residents and business owners who have found themselves targeted.

Café vandalized

"I will be honest with you. I close my eyes. I can see the glass on the floor of my business. I can feel what it felt like," said Manny Yekutiel, who owns Manny’s café in the Mission District. The shop also serves as a community space.

Yekutiel said he thinks about the vandalism every day. Earlier this month, a group of anti-ICE protesters marched through the Mission, smashing his windows and scrawling hateful messages and death threats on the walls.

"My mayor and community keep me going. My supervisor, city and customers," he said.

Yekutiel, the Jewish Community Relations Council, and city officials stood together to send a clear message: hate will not be tolerated in San Francisco.

No hate allowed

What they're saying:

"I want to be clear, we have zero tolerance for acts of hatred," Mayor Daniel Lurie said.

The group condemned the recent antisemitic incidents in the Bay Area and across the country.

Earlier this week, Juan Diaz-Rivas was charged with a hate crime and assault for allegedly beating a man in the Marina District, leaving the victim seriously injured.

"We have come to a point of violence against a community simply because of who they are. We have a lot of work to do in San Francisco," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Yekutiel said his business is sticking around. The doors will be open for the community.

"What keeps me going is my city. It's the same city that resulted in this attack, is keeping me going," he said.

Yekutiel said he plans to hire a security guard for the café and is thankful to the community for helping cover the costs of repairs.