San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday.

Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.

Flores was also booked on burglary and child endangerment counts, police said.

Officers found both victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. They tried to aid the victims and called medics to take them to the hospital.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

Police did not give the exact relation to the victims.

ALSO: 17-year-old arrested after fatal Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness gym shooting

It's also not clear why burglary and child endangerment was included in the charges.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting should call SFPD.