17-year-old arrested after fatal Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness gym shooting

Brentwood police say a 17-year-old boy is now in custody, facing murder charges in last week's deadly shooting at a 24-Hour Fitness Center.

Cesar Arana, 21, was killed and three others were hurt in the shooting at the gym on Lone tree Way early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the shooting followed a fight on the gym's basketball courts, which moved out into the parking lot.

Authorities are not releasing the suspect's name, due to his age.

They say more arrests are expected in this case.

The teen is one of two people detained last week.

Brentwood police let the other person go.

