San Francisco man arrested for threatening to shoot up GoDaddy offices in Sunnyvale

A 50-year-old San Francisco man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly making threats to kill people at the web hosting company GoDaddy in Sunnyvale.

Michael Depaulo allegedly called GoDaddy on Monday and said he was minutes away from walking into the company's offices and shooting people with a shotgun, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Officers began an investigation that led them to a home in the city of Richmond, where Depaulo was arrested without incident.

Depaulo was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Herbert at (408) 730-7147 or aherbert@sunnyvale.ca.gov.