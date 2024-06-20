San Francisco man arrested in Pacifica arson case

article

Pacifica officers arrested the suspect of a suspected arson near Fairway Park in April, according to police.

In a statement Wednesday, police said that around 1:30 p.m. on April 10, they were alerted to a report of an arson along Rifle Range Road. A witness saw a male individual start a fire on the property.

He then fled the area. The witness was able to take a photo of the suspect, according to police.

Related article

Following an investigation, police determined the suspect was Sandagdorj Sanjaasuren, 23, a resident of San Francisco. Police said they received information from a community member about the suspect's identity after issuing a press release in late April.

Police contacted the suspect Tuesday and took him into custody. Sanjaasuren was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of arson of a structure.