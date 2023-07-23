San Francisco Marathon runners enter race for a myriad of reasons

The San Francisco Marathon is underway Sunday morning. It's an event that attracts thousands of runners as well as many spectators.

For the runners, it's an exciting day to take on this big accomplishment, something they've likely been training for, for a long time.

There's a full marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and Ultra Distance events. It's more than 50 miles, happening around the city of San Francisco.

Runners, all at different levels running for different reasons.

One 17-year-old Milpitas High School student finished his first marathon in under three hours.

The event is causing some road closures. If you're in the city or thinking of coming out, be aware the Embarcadero is closed along King Street from 3rd Street to Broadway and from Broadway to Harrison Street. The area is closed until 3 p.m. Several other areas are closed until about 12:30 p.m.

Marathon runners will start near the Ferry Building, go through Fisherman's Wharf, Crissy Field, onto the Golden Gate Bridge and back through the Presidio, Haight-Ashbury and towards South Beach

The full marathon started at 5:15 a.m. and the Ultra Marathon started Saturday night. There are a handful of races Sunday morning.

We caught up with some of the participants and everyone said weather wise, it's a perfect day for running: not too hot and not too cold. Although there was still some fog that had to burn off this morning.

A firefighter, fully dressed in his uniform and gear ran with a version of the American flag that commemorated Sept. 11, 2001.

San Francisco Marathon 2023.

Many runners have different reasons for entering the race and they are all at different skill levels.

A 21-year-old man who developed tachycardia, an irregular heart rhythm, said because of his condition, he had to start running, but now he's in love with it.

"A year ago I weighed about 80 pounds heavier, I was 225. Right now I'm currently sitting at 150, so it's mainly for health reasons and just getting moving pretty much. Yeah," said James Paez of Antioch.

Some of the Full Marathon runners started to wrap up the race at around 8 a.m. Their families and friends could be seen running to the finish line to cheer them on.

