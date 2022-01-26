San Francisco mayor asks for $22.5M to pay for police and fire overtime

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday asked the board of supervisors to approve $22.5 million to pay for overtime for the city’s police and fire departments.



Breed said the departments are suffering from staffing shortages that have become worse due to COVID and staff departures and that members of both departments have been working overtime to fill shifts.

This month, staffing levels are down 20 percent across the police department and 16 percent across the fire department, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

