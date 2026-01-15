San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie to deliver State of the City address

The Brief San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is scheduled to deliver his State of the City address on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. The mayor’s address comes after a year in which his administration rolled out several initiatives, particularly focused on crime and small business. San Francisco reported a 25% overall drop in crime in 2025. Officials say violent crime has fallen to levels not seen since the 1950s.



San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is scheduled to deliver his State of the City address on Thursday morning, highlighting a year marked by changes across the city.

The address is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Rossi Field and KTVU will stream it live here.

The mayor’s address comes after a year in which his administration rolled out several initiatives, particularly focused on crime and small business.

According to police data, San Francisco reported a 25% overall drop in crime in 2025. Officials say violent crime has fallen to levels not seen since the 1950s.

The city has also seen major developments in education and business. Vanderbilt University announced this week that it plans to open a new campus in San Francisco’s Design District by next year, bringing more than 1,000 students to the area.

Union Square has undergone changes as well. In November, the mayor announced that Macy’s would remain open after previously being slated to close.

New businesses have also opened around the city. A Taco Bell Cantina opened Jan. 1 at Fisherman’s Wharf, and a new public plaza is under construction on the former site of Alioto’s restaurant. The plaza is expected to open by summer.