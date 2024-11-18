San Francisco mayor-elect Daniel Lurie names transition team

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie on Monday announced his transition team, which will be led by Open AI's Sam Altman and former San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White.

"Every one of these incredible leaders brings a track record of shaking up the status quo to deliver results," Lurie said. "My transition co-chairs share my commitment to building an accountable, effective government to tackle the many challenges confronting our great city."

The team is led by Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, and Hayes-White, who was the city's fire chief from 2004 to 2019.

Also on board is Jose A. Quinonez, Mission Asset Fund's founding CEO and a member of the Federal Reserve Bank's Community Advisory Council; Ned Segal, the co-chair of Lurie's campaign, Michael Tubbs, the youngest member ever of the Stockton City Council who is credited with moving Stockton forward economically; Nancy Tung, chief of the San Francisco District Attorney's Office's Vulnerable Victim's Unit and chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party; and Paul Yep, the San Francisco Police Department's Commander in the chief of staff's office. Lurie's team advisors include transition director Sara Fenske Bahat, transition director Ann O'Leary, former city budget director and controller Ben Rosenfield as a senior advisor.

The team said in a statement it will provide counsel to Lurie and his advisors as they build relationships with more than 50 city agencies, develop relationships with key partners, assemble a leadership team, and create actionable 100-day plans with accountability metrics.