San Francisco mayor lays out new budget, shifts some police funding to Black community

San Francisco Mayor London Breed laid out her budget for the next two years, it includes cuts and a shifting of funds from law enforcement to community groups.

Breed laid out some of the details on her proposed $13.7 billion budget for 2020-2021 and a $12.6 billion for the following year.

Shifting money from law enforcement to invest in the city's African American communities. "We will redirect $120 million from law enforcement to support these priorities over the next two years," said Mayor Breed.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott released a statement saying the cuts were anticipated and that "while the cuts are significant, they are cuts we can absorb and that will not diminish our ability to provide essential services."

The Police Officers Association saying as an organization it supports investing in communities of color.

President Tony Montoya released a statement reading in part the organization is "concerned that by not filling vacancies our department will be stretched thinner."

The mayor saying despite the unprecedented economic fallout from the pandemic, this budget does not include layoffs and she's asking unions to agree to a wage freeze for the next two years to keep as many people working as possible.

"I want to be very clear, if the unions don't agree to delay their raises, then we will be forced to lay people off," said Breed. "We will be forced to cut city services."

Breed also says just because there is a pandemic and economic hardship that doesn't mean the city can ignore long simmering issues like mental health and homelessness.

Breed announced the creation of the office of coordinated care, aimed at getting those experiencing a mental health break city services.

Breed also addressed homelessness, saying "this budget funds 1,500 new units of supportive housing, which is part of our homeless recovery plan to move 4,500 people from hotels, shelters and the streets into housing in the next two years."

In a sign that it appears the city is far from done with it's response to the pandemic, the budget directs $93 million from the city's general fund to be spent over the next two years combating coronavirus.