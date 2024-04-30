San Francisco Mayor London Breed's $360M bond plan

San Francisco's mayor wants to spend more than $300 million on improving the city.

If the board of supervisors approves the mayor's plan, then voters will get to weigh in on Nov. 4. – the same ballot that Breed is running for re-election.

Mayor London Breed's bond package is $360 million and will be spent in four categories:

$167 million for hospitals, such as expanding the Chinatown clinic, a seismic retrofit of San Francisco General and more psychiatric services at Laguna Honda Hospital.

$50 million would go toward homelessness projects.

$70 million for street safety, including crosswalks and repaving sidewalks.

$25 million on revitalizing civic public places, including a renovation of Harvey Milk and Hallidie plazas.

The plan needs to first get the OK from the Capital Planning Committee.

If that group gives it the green light, the bond idea will then head to the supervisors.

It would require eight votes to pass.

"It will create safer streets and smoother roads, deliver welcoming and vibrant plazas and public spaces, support families, and strengthen our public health institutions that serve all of our residents. This is how we build a stronger, thriving San Francisco," Breed said in a statement.



