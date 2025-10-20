San Francisco Mayor Lurie says sending National Guard won't get fentanyl off the streets

The Brief SF Mayor Daniel Lurie says sending the National Guard won't do anything to get fentanyl off the streets or make our city safer. The mayor pointed out that the National Guard does not have the authority to arrest drug dealers. The statement comes one day after President Trump said he'd be sending National Guard troops to San Francisco.



One day after President Trump doubled down by saying he would be sending the National Guard to the city of San Francisco, the liberal city's mayor, Daniel Lurie, issued a lengthy statement on social media, along with an accompanying video saying sending the National Guard will "do nothing to get fentanyl off the streets or make our city safer."

What we know:

Lurie on Monday said while he is deeply grateful to members of the military for their service to the country, he pointed out that the National Guard does not have the authority to arrest drug dealers. He said he has been focused on a local law enforcement approach to crackdown on crime and that that approach is seeing results.

Lurie said with the help of local law enforcement, community leaders, and the appropriate federal law enforcement partners, that his public safety goals are being achieved.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. Oct. 20, 2025.

"As a result, violent crime has fallen to levels not seen since the 1950s, tent encampments are at record lows, and for the first time in years, San Franciscans believe our city is moving in the right direction," Lurie said.

Lurie acknowledged the city has more work to do, but said local law enforcement already has "longstanding partnerships with state and federal law enforcement to shut down open-air drug markets through our Drug Market Agency Coordination Center."

Partnering with the federal government

Lurie specifically highlighted the kind of support he says is needed from the federal government.

"To continue getting fentanyl off the street, we would welcome stronger coordination with the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Attorney to execute targeted operations, arrest drug dealers, and disrupt drug markets and multinational cartels."

Lurie said he trusts local law enforcement, including police officers, sheriff's deputies, and the district attorney to keep the city safe, but insisted federal support and partnerships are key components to keeping communities safe.

The backstory:

Lurie's recorded statement was seemingly in response to the president, who said in an interview on FOX Sunday, "I think they want us in San Francisco."

Trump has said he has "unquestioned power" to deploy the National Guard to different cities by invoking the Insurrection Act.

He has so far sent National Guard troops to Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Portland and Chicago – all of which are led by Democrats.

These deployments have been met with several legal challenges that are making their way through the court system. A California amicus brief in support of Illinois, argues the deployments are an alarming expansion of federal power. And that the Los Angeles deployment of troops has been extended until February.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration scored a victory in court when an appeals court said the deployment of the National Guard in Portland appears to be lawful and authorized.

Some of the recent discussion of sending the National Guard to San Francisco stems from what tech-CEO and billionaire Marc Benioff had said just ahead of his signature event in the city.

Ahead of the annual Dreamforce event, Salesforce CEO Benioff had said he would support the president if he had deployed the troops to San Francisco. That statement was followed by a post-Dreamforce apology, less than a day after news broke that Benioff had communicated with the Trump administration about Salesforce technology helping accelerate mass deportations.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what the National Guard's focus would be if its troops were deployed to San Francisco.

The Source Statement from SF Mayor Daniel Lurie, previous KTVU reporting.