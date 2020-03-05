San Francisco mayor reports two cases of coronavirus in the city; patients are contained

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday said there are two cases of coronavirus reported in The City, and that the patients are "contained."

Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said the first patient is a man in his 90s and has underlying health conditions; he is in serious condition at the hospital. The second patient is a woman in her 40s and is in the hospital in fair condition, he said.

The patients are unrelated, did not travel anywhere, did not come in contact with anyone who was known to have the disease and are both staying at separate hospitals, Colfax said.

"We do not know how they were exposed," Colfax said. "This suggests that this is spreading in the community."

Breed asked that people not treat anyone with the disease poorly, and cited harmful outbursts of "xenophobia," especially against Asian people as coronavirus started in Wuhan, China.

Breed added emphatically that there is no place for shunning or shaming people who are sick or who are from a particular culture.

In terms of the Grand Princess cruise docked offshore San Francisco on Thursday, city officials said that there were more than 2,000 passengers and 1,000 crew members to test for coronavirus.

To date, 35 people on the cruise had reported flu-like symptoms, although many of them had reported feeling better, officials said.

No one has left the cruise and entered the city of San Francisco at this point, officials said. About noon, the ship was 100 miles offshore near Monterey.

San Francisco's news comes after a 71-year-old Placer County man died in California on Wednesday, the first such death in the Golden State.

As of Thursday, there are 11 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the United States.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state had 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus. These two new cases bring the number to at least 55.

In the Bay Area, Santa Clara Couny has reported the highest number of cases at 14.

