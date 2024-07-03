San Francisco motorcycle officer struck by vehicle: police union

One police officer remains in critical condition following a head-on collision in Potrero Hill on Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

Two officers were injured Tuesday evening when their motorcycles collided head-on with another vehicle, the department said.

"Tonight, our prayers are with our two injured officers and their families as they are treated for their injuries sustained while protecting our neighborhoods on patrol," said union president Tracy McCray in a statement released by the SFPOA Tuesday night. "We pray for their full and speedy recovery."

At approximately 5 p.m., two San Francisco motorcycle police officers were traveling westbound on Cesar Chavez Street at Pennsylvania Avenue when for some reason not released by police, a head on collision with another vehicle occurred. The SFPOA said they will not be releasing any more information about the officers or the collision.

First responders arrived on scene to render aid to the two officers and the man who was driving the other vehicle. The officers and the driver were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

At this time, there is no evidence showing that impairment due to drugs or alcohol is a factor in the collision, police said.



