San Francisco Muni shooting: man allegedly pulled knife before being shot and killed

The man who was shot and killed on a San Francisco Muni train appeared to have attacked the shooter with a knife.

Video prior to the deadly shooting Wednesday allegedly shows the man who was killed attacking another rider with what appeared to be a knife moments before the other man opened fire, according the The San Francisco Chronicle.

The footage, which has not been publicly released, could provide self-defense evidence for Javon Green, 26, who police arrested Friday for the shooting death of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also injured during the altercation.

It may also affect how the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office charges Green in the case.

The shooting occurred between Forest Hill and Castro stations, and police said Green fled when the train reached the Castro station.

While the violence occurred in the city's historically gay neighborhood, police said the shooting did not appear to be a hate crime against anyone in the LGBTQ community.

Still, the event shook nerves as San Francisco is hosting a massive Pride parade and celebration this weekend.