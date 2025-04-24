San Francisco new stabilization center provides care for those in crisis

San Francisco has opened the doors to a new stabilization center aimed at providing care for those in crisis on the city's streets.

The new 24/7 facility is a place where police, firefighters and street teams can get immediate help to those in crisis when they desperately need it.

The center will be a valuable police-friendly tool aimed at addressing visible problems on city streets. City officials say the facility is to create a space where trained responders, including police, firefighters, paramedics and street teams, can bring those in need of mental health care, drug counseling or housing services.

Workers on the city's street teams say this facility fills a critical gap for those who don't need emergency services, but shouldn't be left on the streets. "Our street teams are really looking forward to bringing people here and getting people the care that they need," said Louie Dorath.



San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said the facility is necessary to help prevent the average of two deaths per day on the city's streets from drugs and homelessness.

Having this new 24/7 facility staffed with doctors, nurses, addiction specialists as an option, he said, will save lives. "But when we talk to people on the streets like I did this morning and ask them to come inside, we need to bring them somewhere with the professionals and resources to get the help that they need," said Mayor Lurie. "That's exactly what this 24/7 police friendly stabilization center will be."

Those in need can stay in the facility for up to 23 hours, while staff work to make sure they get the help they need. It's located at 822 Geary Boulevard between Hyde and Larkin.

One of San Francisco's supervisors said it was put in place with cooperation from neighbors who want to see safer streets for everyone.

"We know that when individuals need care it is safer for them and for our community for them to be in a shelter and to be in care and this provides that opportunity," said Supervisor Danny Sauter.

The facility will officially begin taking in clients on Monday.