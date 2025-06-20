Driver accused of striking protester at San Francisco 'No Kings' march

The Brief Hauwei Lien, 44, is accused of mowing down a protester at the "No Kings" march in San Francisco last Saturday. Lien allegedly drove through the crowd to cross Market Street. When he struck the victim, Lien continued to drive with the victim still clinging on to the hood, prosecutors said.



A driver who allegedly mowed down a protester during a "No Kings" march in San Francisco has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

Victim tried to get driver to stop

What we know:

The incident happened last Saturday, when tens of thousands of protesters filled city streets, marching from Dolores Park to Market Street and ending with a rally at Civic Center Plaza.

According to prosecutors, a large group of protesters were at Market and Laguna streets when 44-year-old Hauwei Lien tried to drive his red 2025 Tesla Model Y through the crowd to cross Market Street.

A 69-year-old man placed his hands on Lien’s car to try to get him to stop. Lien allegedly accelerated, pushing the man onto the hood and driving across Market Street onto southbound Guerrero Street with the victim still clinging to the hood, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Lien then sped up and braked suddenly in an attempt to throw the victim off. When the victim was still partially on the hood, with his feet touching the ground, Lien allegedly accelerated again and swerved sharply, throwing the man from the car and running over his foot.

Broken toes

What they're saying:

The victim suffered two broken toes and a large gash, prosecutors said.

Lien was arrested and remains in custody. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit-and-run and felony elder abuse.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.