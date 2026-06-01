San Francisco officer, passenger injured in shootout; robbery suspect arrested

The Brief San Francisco police officer and passenger in suspect vehicle were shot and injured in a shootout. The robbery suspect ran away but was ultimately arrested.



A San Francisco police officer and the passenger in a suspect vehicle were shot Sunday night in a shootout and taken to the hospital, and a robbery suspect who tried to run away was ultimately arrested, police said.

Robbery suspect traffic stop

What we know:

The drama began on May 31 at 10:29 p.m. when officers were alerted that a car associated with a robbery suspect was entering San Francisco from the Bay Bridge. Officers located the car, which had two people inside, traveling on 5th Street near Folsom Street, according to a statement by Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop near Mission and First streets, the driver fled, initiating a police pursuit. The chase continued along city streets until the suspect's vehicle became disabled in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue, police said in a statement.

Driver opened fire: police

Police said the driver opened fire on officers, striking one officer several times, prompting police to shoot back.

The driver ran away on foot, but the passenger sustained injuries from the gunfire, police said.

Cell phone video of a shootout between San Francisco police and a robbery suspect. May 31, 2026

Responding officers quickly took the injured officer and the injured passenger to a local hospital, where both were being treated for life-threatening injuries. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurrie was spotted there, visiting the officer.

In a statement, Louis Wong, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, said the officer was set to undergo surgery and is expected to recover.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer, their loved ones, and their fellow officers as they begin what will undoubtedly be a long and difficult recovery," Wong stated. "While we are grateful for this positive news, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day while protecting the people of San Francisco."

Additional officers flooded the area to search for the outstanding driver.

Suspect arrested

Police said they found the suspect near Bayshore Boulevard and Costa Street and took him into custody without incident. Officers recovered two firearms at the scene.

The shooting is currently being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division, and the Department of Police Accountability.

Authorities noted that all information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation remains open and active. As part of the SFPD's commitment to transparency, a town hall meeting regarding the officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. Informants may remain anonymous.