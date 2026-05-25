Oakland police investigating fatal stabbing near San Antonio Park

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A person was found fatally stabbed near San Antonio Park on Sunday, and Oakland police are investigating the circumstances of their death.

Oakland Police Department officers were called about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday to the 1700 block of East 19th Street on reports of a stabbing and found the victim injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

Emergency responders provided aid to the victim until they were taken to a hospital, where they died of their wounds.

Their identity was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

An investigation into the victim’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.