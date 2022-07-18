San Francisco wants new trash cans; one prototype costs $20,000

article

San Francisco Public Works is piloting six trash can models on the city's streets this week, according to the Chronicle. The city hopes the new cans will help keep streets cleaner, though Public Works has faced some pushback due to the amount of money and time spent on the program.

The three custom-designed trash cans and three off-the-shelf models arrived after 3 ½ years of designing prototypes and a pilot program costing $550,000.

Public Works will release 26 trash cans – 5 of each prototype and 3-4 of each off-the-shelf model – in the city this week. The six prototypes in the running are: Salt & Pepper, Slim Silhouette, Soft Square, BearSaver, Ren Bin and Open Wire Mesh.

The custom trash cans cost the following: $11,000, $18,800 and $20,900. Each can would cost $2,000 to $3,000 once selected and mass-produced.

The off-the-shelf models cost the following: $630, $1,950 and $2,850.

Public Works have stated that they would prefer a custom can to match the city's uniqueness, though some supervisors disapprove.

San Francisco's current trash can model tends to overflow and is easier to break into, which many have pointed to as a contributor to the city's dirtier streets. The current green Renaissance trash can has served San Francisco streets since 1993.

As the 26 trash can prototypes pilot this week, the public can offer feedback via a QR code on each can.

Public Works will select a final design and manufacturer in the fall. More than 3,000 new trash cans, which should last 15 to 20 years, are expected to hit the streets.