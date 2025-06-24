FBI provides new sketch in unsolved San Francisco Pokémon Go killing

The Brief The FBI on Tuesday released a new sketch of a second person of interest in the unsolved killing of Calvin Riley, fatally shot while playing Pokémon Go in San Francisco. Riley was shot almost 10 years ago, on Aug. 6, 2016. Witnesses had previously reported seeing a man watching people from a distance before the killing.



Federal investigators have released new information in the chilling, nearly decade-old unsolved killing of a college baseball player who was playing Pokémon Go in San Francisco.

2016 shooting at Aquatic Park

What we know:

Calvin Riley, 20, a rising baseball prospect for the San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs, was gunned down in Aquatic Park around 9:50 p.m. on August 6, 2016, while playing Pokémon Go with a friend.

Riley and his friend were walking near the end of the promenade when Riley was struck by a bullet that had a north-to-northwest trajectory, according to the FBI.

Riley was not robbed

What they're saying:

Relatives said Riley was shot from behind by an assailant who fled the scene.

Authorities said there was no confrontation or robbery, as Riley’s phone and wallet were untouched.

His friend, who was a short distance away, heard the shot and saw Riley fall to the ground.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Calvin Riley, 20, was shot on August 6, 2016 while playing Pokémon Go in San Francisco's Aquatic Park.

At the time of the killing, authorities said two people were seen in the area. They released a sketch of one person believed to have been connected to the case. That person was reportedly driving a vehicle with a blonde woman, between 20 and 30 years old, parked nearby.

There was also a person seen recording the crime scene. Witnesses reported seeing a man watching people from a distance earlier in the evening. A family friend previously told KTVU that Riley and his friend had noticed someone watching from the top of the hill overlooking the park, but it was dark and they were mostly focused on their phones.

Two suspicious vehicles, a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata and a dark-colored Audi A3 wagon, were seen arriving together before the homicide and leaving at the same time afterward.

New sketch

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, federal investigators released a sketch of a second person of interest who may have been the one recording the scene. The sketch shows a bearded man with glasses.

Five years after his son’s death, Riley’s father, Sean Riley, said he believed the U.S. Park Police should have turned the investigation over to the San Francisco Police Department, which has more homicide experience. The FBI took over the case in 2023, according to local reports.

"This has ripped my family apart," Sean Riley said at the time. "I miss my family. I miss him. I miss it all."

Calvin Riley also left behind his mother and two younger siblings.

He was originally from Boston and dreamed of playing for the Red Sox, though he also had a soft spot for the San Francisco Giants.